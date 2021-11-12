New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Friday posted an 81 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.34 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its net income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 3,701.19 crore during July-September 2021, compared with Rs 3,183.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained high at Rs 3,626.54 crore, against Rs 3,066.12 crore a year ago.

NFL said the company's production, dispatches, sales and market collections largely remained unaffected. The company has been able to operate all its five plants at normal levels.

Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Urvarak Videsh Ltd are two joint ventures of the company.

Shares of NFL on Friday traded up 0.09 per cent to settle at Rs 55.70 apiece on the BSE. HRS hrs

