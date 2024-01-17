Latest News | Nazara Tech to Raise Rs 250 Cr from Rights Issue; Picks Up 10.7% in Social Media Influencer Startup

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said its board has approved a preferential share issue worth Rs 250 crore and also picking up minority interest in social media influencer platform Kofluence Tech through a share swap deal that values the transaction at Rs 32.41 crore.

A company statement said it will pick up 10.77 per cent in Kofluence from some existing investors through a share swap and post-deal they will jointly launch a social game discovery platform.

Through the share swap, Nazara will issue 3.72 shares at a price of Rs 872.15 per equity share aggregating to Rs 32.41 crore, by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis.

The proceeds from the rights issue will be used to meet funding requirements and growth objectives including for making strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes, it said.

The fund-raise is part of the Rs 750 crore funding it announced earlier in the year, Nitish Mittersain, the founder & chief executive of Nazara, said.

The preferential issue will be primarily to its external investors who