New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a Rs 161.55-crore order from PFC to undertake interior works of office space at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital.

In a statement on Thursday, NBCC said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PFC for the execution of interior and fit-out works of its newly acquired office space at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

PFC has purchased a total carpet area of 2,70,758 sq ft across all floors (G+9) of tower-H in the World Trade Centre complex developed by NBCC.

"As part of this collaboration, NBCC will undertake the complete interior fit-out of PFC's office space with an estimated project cost of Rs 161.55 crore," the statement said.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

