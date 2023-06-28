New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) National Dairy Development Board Chairman Meenesh Shah on Wednesday said it is ready with the revival plan of the Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation -- popularly known as Parag Dairy -- and discussions are on to bring its idle capacities to better utilisation.

"A roadmap for revival of Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation (Parag Dairy) has also been prepared and discussions are on to bring its idle capacities to better utilisation," Shah said in a statement.

Shah said the way Varanasi Milk Union has increased its per day capacity of the dairy plant from 6,000-7,000 litres to 2 lakh litres in just more than a year back -- reinforces that the dairy cooperatives can be revived in Uttar Pradesh by providing better services to milk producers and bringing professionalism and efficiencies in operations.

"However, the revival of the dairy sector in Uttar Pradesh through cooperative strategies would require joint efforts of Dairy Cooperatives and Milk Producers' Organisations," Shah added.

The chairman also mentioned that the NDDB has taken major initiatives in Uttar Pradesh to support dairy cooperatives, including Milk Producer Organisations in Banaras, Gorakhpur and Raebareli, among others.

"The plurality of organisations providing services to farmers in the state like Uttar Pradesh actually provides better terms to milk producers," he said.

Acknowledging the need for better availability of feed and fodder for which milk producers spend about 70 per cent of the producer price, Shah said that NDDB is promoting certified fodder seeds under the National Livestock Mission as well as the formation of Fodder Plus FPOs.

Several other initiatives are also being undertaken like silage making, securing crop residue and total mixed ration, he added.

