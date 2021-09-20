New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Shares of NDTV on Monday jumped 10 per cent to their highest trading permissible limit for the day amid rumours about a possible buyout of the company even as it denied any such discussions.

The stock zoomed 9.94 per cent to close at its upper circuit of Rs 79.65 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 9.99 per cent to Rs 79.85.

Also Read | UK’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules: Fully Jabbed Indians to Be Considered ‘Unvaccinated’, Have To Undergo 10-Day Quarantine; Shashi Tharoor Calls it ‘Offensive’.

Earlier in the day, the BSE had sought clarification from New Delhi Television Ltd with reference to news reports on buyout by Adani Group.

In a clarification, the company said, "In this regard, we wish to inform you that the founder-promoters of the New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV/the Company), Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who are both journalists, are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or divestment of their stake in NDTV."

Also Read | RCB 28/1 in 4 Overs | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Prasidh Krishna Traps Virat Kohli LBW.

They individually and through their company, RRPR Holding Private Limited, continue to hold 61.45 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV, it added.

The filing further said that NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price.

"NDTV cannot control unsubstantiated rumours, nor does it participate in baseless speculation," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)