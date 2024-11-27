Mangaluru (Karnataka) Nov 27 (PTI) A total of 48.4 per cent of the 33 kilometers of Dakshina Kannada's shoreline has been eroded, making it the most affected among Karnataka's three coastal districts, said Union Minister of State K V Singh, citing a study by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR).

He was replying to a question raised by Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta.

The NCCR study revealed that 17.74 km (48.4 per cent) of Dakshina Kannada's 36.66 km coastline experienced erosion between 1990 and 2018. In comparison, Udupi district recorded 34.7 per cent erosion (34.96 km of 100.71 km), while Uttara Kannada had the lowest at 12.3 per cent (21.64 km of 175.65 km).

Singh, MoS, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, highlighted findings from the study, noting that 33.6 per cent of India's coastline is affected by erosion, 26.9 per cent is experiencing accretion (growth), and 39.6 per cent remains stable. He attributed the widespread coastal erosion primarily to rising sea levels along the Indian coastline.

Singh informed the Parliament that the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information and Services (INCOIS) has prepared Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Maps (MHVM) at a 1:25,000 scale for the mainland. These maps incorporate data on extreme water levels, shoreline changes, sea level rise, and high-resolution terrain mapping to identify areas vulnerable to disasters like tsunamis and storm surges, he added.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Brijesh Chowta said he plans to "tour the affected areas in Dakshina Kannada district after the Parliament session and report back to the minister."

The NCCR study also highlighted the Karnataka government's Shoreline Management Plan under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019, aimed at addressing coastal erosion. Additionally, the state is implementing the Karnataka Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) Project with World Bank assistance.

The project focuses on enhancing coastal protection, improving community livelihoods, and addressing marine plastic pollution. NCCR continues to monitor shoreline changes using multi-spectral satellite imagery and field-surveyed data.

