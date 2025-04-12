Shimla, April 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday stressed the need to develop Kyarkoti area in the suburbs of state capital Shimla as a tourism destination.

He suggested establishing a tourism centre in the region.

Shukla visited Kyarkoti for the first time on Saturday and attended a Gau Katha programme, participated in the consecration of Shanidham and Karm Ghat, and offered grains to cows at the newly established Govardhan Dham, according to a statement.

Attending the first programme, the Governor said Gau Katha was not merely a religious narrative, but a celebration of social awareness, spiritual faith and cultural preservation. Lady Governor Janaki Shukla and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh were also present.

"Scriptures regard cow as the mother of the universe," Shukla said, adding that "this is not just a religious belief, but an integral part of our Indian way of life. In our culture, the cow is revered not just as an animal but as a mother who nourishes us physically and spiritually."

Lauding the efforts of Govardhan Dham Welfare Society and local villagers for establishing Govardhan Dham, the Governor said their initiative not only promotes cow protection but also provides spiritual facilities like Shanidham and Karm Ghat for the community.

He added that such service to cows is a sacred act that awakens human compassion.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous hill cows, the Governor said their milk is considered equivalent to nectar due to its medicinal properties.

He further said cow dung is highly beneficial for natural farming as it reduces reliance on chemical fertilisers and promotes organic agriculture.

"Cow protection is not just about faith, it is a cornerstone for economic, social and environmental sustainability," the Governor said, expressing hope that Govardhan Dham would soon emerge as a model centre for cow service and a revered spiritual destination for the entire state.

Drawing attention to the growing menace of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh, Shukla said, "Himachal is known as Devbhoomi. But if drugs persist, this identity will be at stake."

He stressed that many families have lost their young children due to substance abuse and urged the women of the state to take an active role in the campaign against drugs to preserve the sanctity of the land.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said that Himachal Pradesh has always upheld religion, tradition and culture, with rural communities continuing the age-old practice of cow service.

Singh said the state government is running several schemes for cow protection and development of gaushalas.

He said the establishment of Govardhan Dham was made possible through the collective efforts and donations from local residents.

