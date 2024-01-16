New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhiites now have the option to choose their own fare and select drivers for their autorickshaw rides through the Namma Yatri app that was launched in the national capital on Tuesday.

The ride-booking app for autorickshaws was launched by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot who said that the application ensures that the entire fare is directly paid to the driver and there was no commission.

The app has been launched in collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and currently has 10,000 auto-rickshaw drivers on board, contributing to convenient and sustainable transport, officials said.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"Delhi takes the next step towards bringing consumers, providers, and tech platforms together. Bringing ONDC to Delhi and launch of Namma Yatri app today will bring the autos and other digital platforms to Delhiites' fingertips,” Gahlot said in a post on X.

“We believe this will also be a game changer in multi modal integration in the future. I would appeal to auto and taxi drivers to use the Namma Yatri mobility app as there is no commission and the fare is paid directly to the driver by the passenger," Gahlot said in a post on X.

The app will give customers the option to choose between drivers and can compare rates, said T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC.

He also said that the application will also offer the facility of booking bus tickets in the future. The drivers can join the app by paying a subscription fee of Rs 25 for unlimited rides in a day.

The Delhi government said in a statement that the app aims to improve first and last mile connectivity through innovative solutions.

"The app already recognises rides to and from Metro as special rides and offers a better service to both drivers and customers. In the coming months, the app will deeply integrate with public transportation through ONDC Network to offer seamless multi-modal transportation towards sustainable transportation in Delhi," it said.

