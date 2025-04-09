Thane, Apr 9 (PTI) Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Abhinav Goyal on Wednesday took charge of the office and said his primary focus would be on providing fast and transparent services to citizens.

"We aim to enhance the municipal experience for every resident by ensuring that services are delivered quickly and with maximum transparency," he said.

He said KDMC will plan a 20-year vision for the development of Kalyan-Dombivli township.

He also underlined the administration's intent to leverage artificial intelligence and technology to boost citizen participation and make governance more people-oriented.

Goyal stated that KDMC will work in alignment with the 100-day action plan introduced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aiming to resolve public grievances swiftly and effectively.

