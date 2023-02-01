Mangaluru (K'taka), Feb 1 (PTI) Amathe Vikram took charge as the new superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Fizzy Drinks, Processed Foods, Breakfast Cereals May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Fatal Cancer: Study.

The State government on Tuesday transferred Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane as SP of Intelligence.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises Share Prices Nosedive 27% To Close at Rs 2,179.75.

Vikram had served in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Chamarajanagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)