Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Two people, including a Nigerian national, were arrested for allegedly cheating a retired Army officer of Rs 89 lakh on the pretext of a chemical purchase, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Chukwudi Christopher Oduh alias Sunny and Pradhan Saurabh Kumar, police said.

Additional DCP (Crime) Sachidanand on Monday told reporters that on February 2, Suchit Yadav, a retired Army officer filed a complaint at the Indirapuram police station reporting that he was cheated of Rs 89 lakh under the pretext of chemical purchase.

The accused got him to transfer the money on different dates to the account of 'Tinesh Manufacturing Enterprises Private Limited' for supplying him with a chemical.

During the investigation, the police found that the website tineshmanufacturing.com and email ID sales@tineshmanufacturing.com were used in cybercrime and operated from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, during the interrogation, Oduh told the police, "I came to India from Nigeria for the business of clothes during the period of COVID but could not succeed due to financial constraints. During this period I came in contact with another Nigerian national, who offered me a sum of Rs 12,000 for providing account numbers of Indian banks for which I agreed and started working with a Delhi-based property dealer Pradhan Saurabh Kumar."

Cases of fraud in five states have been unveiled. Ghaziabad cyber crime police have informed the local intelligence unit (LIU) and the officers of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are gathering the details of the nabbed Nigerian national and his racket, the Additional DCP said.

