Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Logistics tech platform and Xpressbees subsidiary Nimbuspost on Thursday said it has appointed Irwin Anand as its new Chief Executive Officer as part of the leadership transition at the company.

Anand, who was till recently the Managing Director for India and APAC at global learning platform Udemy, will focus on accelerating product innovation, enhancing seller success, driving operational excellence, and leading Nimbuspost's strategic expansion into new and existing markets, the company said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In addition, he will spearhead initiatives to strengthen operational capabilities, enhance delivery and fulfilment service, and leverage emerging technologies such as AI, automation, and real-time tracking to further improve service reliability, speed, and efficiency, Nimbuspost said.

"Irwin's strategic vision is closely aligned with the company's commitment to building exceptional seller experiences, strengthening technology and data capabilities, and scaling in a thoughtful, resilient, and future-ready manner," said Amitava Saha, MD & CEO, Xpressbees.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Anand has over two decades of experience in building and scaling technology-led and consumer internet businesses across India and the Asia-Pacific region, as per the company.

Prior to Udemy, he was part of the founding leadership team at OLX India, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)