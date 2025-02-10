New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) US-based cloud start-up Nirmata has raised USD 9.6 million in a funding round led by Peak XV's Surge, the company, which has half of its employees in India, said on Monday.

Dallas Venture Capital, Dreamit Ventures, and existing investors Z5 Capital and Uncorrelated Ventures also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement.

Nirmata has plans to expand its presence in India, scale its go-to-market strategy, and accelerate product development.

"Nirmata is well positioned to address the growing need for robust security and governance in the rapidly evolving cloud-native ecosystem.

“This funding highlights the strong market demand for our solutions and empowers us to scale our operations, helping more organisations strengthen the security and efficiency of their cloud-native environments," Nirmata, Co-Founder and CEO, Jim Bugwadia said.

