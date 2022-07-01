New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Nissan Motor India on Friday reported a marginal increase in domestic wholesales at 3,515 units in June.

The company had registered domestic wholesales of 3,503 units in the same month last year, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Exports stood at 4,497 units as compared to 5,661 units posted in the year-ago period, it added.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company's compact SUV Magnite continues to have strong demand momentum with a pending pipeline of 16,000 plus bookings.

"We do see improvements on the supply side in the coming months and would be able to serve more customers," he added.

