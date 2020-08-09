Patna, Aug 9 (PTI) On the occasion of 'Bihar Prithvi Diwas', Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday planted a sapling of Patli tree in the state capital for environmental protection through plantation drive.

The exercise, which began on World Environment Day on June 5, formally came to an end on Sunday with the planting of the sapling by the chief minister, an official release said.

Against the target of planting 2.51 crore saplings till August 9 by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, 3.47 crore seedlings have been planted, the release said.

Kumar, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav and senior officials, planted the sapling in R-Block area of the state capital. Principal secretary of the department, Dipak Kumar Singh said, 3.47 crore saplings were planted against the target of 2.51 crore with the cooperation of 'Jeevika Didis', personnel of central sector undertakings, central armed police force, forest department and religious organisations.

Around 1.02 crore saplings were planted in over 8,000 panchayats of the state, he said. Of the total saplings planted so far, 1.40 crore saplings were of fruit bearing trees, Singh added.

With a view to increase the green cover of the state, Hariyali Mission was launched in 2012 under which 22 crore saplings have been planted till 2019, Singh said.

