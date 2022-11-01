New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) State-owned NMDC on Tuesday reported an over 6 per cent fall in its iron ore production at 19.71 million tonnes (MT) during April-October, 2022.

The mining giant had produced 21.04 MT iron ore during the same period of preceding fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Indian Railways’ Earnings from Freight Rises 17% in April-October 2022.

Its cumulative sales also fell 12 per cent to 19.44 MT from 22.08 MT in the year ago period.

The production in October this year was almost flat at 3.53 MT. The company had produced 3.33 MT iron ore in the same month last year.

Also Read | Toyota Kirloskar Motor Domestic Wholesales Rise by 6% at 13,143 Units in October 2022.

Sales were around 14 per cent lower at 3.09 MT from 3.58 MT in October 2021.

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), under the ministry of steel, is the largest producer of iron ore in India. The company produces about 35 MTPA of iron ore from its mines in Bailadila sector in Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in Bellary-Hospet region in Karnataka.

NMDC contributes around 17 per cent to the country's annual iron ore output.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)