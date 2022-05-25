New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The government is not planning any additional borrowing and will stick to the borrowing target fixed for the current fiscal year, a government source said on Wednesday.

The government lost Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue after it cut excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to temper inflation. This revenue dent was seen to be filled by additional borrowings.

But a government source said no extra borrowings is being planned as yet.

