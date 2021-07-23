Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) The Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh (KZSDUS), which owns the milk brand Gokul, on Friday said there will be no supply of its pouch milk to Mumbai on Saturday due to flooding in Kolhapur, Sangli and other districts of Maharashtra.

The flooding in parts of the state has not only affected the collection of the milk, but even its transportation has come to the halt due to closure of state and national highways, Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh said in a statement.

KZSDUS Chairman Vishawas Patil said, "The milk collection has largely affected on Thursday and Friday due to downpour in western Maharashtra and Konkan. Against the daily collection of 13 lakh litres, we could collect about 2.5 lakh litres on Friday."

He added that it had dropped by 76,000 on Thursday. "Many highways heading to Mumbai are shut as the heavy rainfall continued on Friday as well. As a result of this, we will not be able to supply milk pouches to our Mumbai consumers on Saturday."

Patil said the supply of the milk to the Mumbai market will resume as soon as possible.

Heavy rainfall has lashed parts of western Maharashtra and Konkan over the past two days. National and state highways like Pune-Bengluru, Goa-Mumbai and Kolhapur- Ratnagiri are shut for the past two days, as many roads and villages have submerged in flood waters. HRS hrs

