New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Milk procurement increased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year in June, the government said on Tuesday.

"No such report has been received by this Department, about the shortage of milk and milk products in the country. The milk procurement has increased in June 2023 by 5.6 per cent compared to last year," Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The department periodically reviews the milk situation in the country, he said.

"Based on the inputs received from major dairy cooperatives, the stock of Skimmed milk powder has increased from 1,16,002 tonnes to 1,30,000 tonnes during May 2023 to June 2023," Rupala said.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying does not regulate the procurement and sale prices of milk in the country, the minister added.

"Prices are decided by the cooperative and private dairies based on their cost of production and market forces. Wholesale Price Index of fodder is in decreasing trend and it was 248 in January 2023, 237.4 in April 2023 and has moderated to 222.70 in June 2023. With the ensuing monsoon season, green fodder availability has improved," Rupala said.

During 2021-22, All India Milk production was 221.06 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT). The combined milk processing capacity of dairy cooperatives is 989.43 lakh litres per day.

