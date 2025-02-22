Noida, Feb 22 (PTI) The main accused who allegedly shot a two and a half-year-old boy during celebratory firing at a wedding procession here a few days ago, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

A country-made pistol was seized from the accused, Hitesh alias Happy (25), from Nathupur village in Gurugram's DLF Phase 3 area, officials said.

Also Read | Who Is Shaktikanta Das? Former RBI Governor Appointed As Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, Know All About Him.

The incident had occurred around 10 pm on February 16, in Agahpur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh, police had said.

Hitesh and his accomplice Deepanshu, allegedly opened fire while celebrating their friend Rohan's wedding, they had said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut on February 23: Citizens Brace for 6-Hour Supply Outage on Sunday As BESCOM Announces Scheduled Maintainance Work, Check List of Affected Areas.

Police had said that Vikas Sharma and his family were watching the wedding procession from their balcony when a bullet struck his child, who was in the lap of a person.

Following the incident, a case was registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, a police officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Kumar Shukla said that Deepanshu was arrested earlier and sent to jail.

Hitesh, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested on Saturday from Noida's Sector 47. A country-made firearm was recovered from his possession, he said.

“Further legal action is being taken against the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)