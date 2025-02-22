Bengaluru, February 22: Bengaluru residents in multiple areas will face a power outage on Sunday, February 23, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) at the Byadarahalli 66/11 kV and Srigandhakavalu 66/11 kV substations.

Those who wish to check if their area is included in the power cut zone can refer to this article for a comprehensive list of impacted localities. Residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions to mitigate the inconvenience during the scheduled outage. The Bengaluru power cut, set to occur from 10 AM to 4 PM, is part of emergency maintenance efforts, and residents in affected areas are advised to plan accordingly.

Power Cut in Bengaluru on February 23: List of Affected Areas

The power disruption will affect several localities across the city, including Balaji Layout, Bhavani Layout, Gollarahatti, Modern Layout, Herohalli, Tunganagar, Kepegouda Nagar, Police Quarters, and many more. Additionally, areas like Basavanagudi, Shastrinagar, Kengunte, and Kempegowda Nagar will also experience the outage. A full list of affected areas is provided below for reference.

BESCOM has also urged the public to stay updated on any changes to the maintenance schedule and prepare accordingly to avoid disruption during the power outage period.

