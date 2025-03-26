New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Non-plan admissions in classes 6 to 9 of Delhi government schools for the 2025-26 academic session will begin on April 1 through an online registration system, the DoE said on Wednesday.

Issuing guidelines for non-plan admissions in these classes, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said students studying under the non-standard organisation (NSO) category in government or aided schools were not eligible for the process.

They must approach their current schools for transfers or readmission.

The DoE said the admission process would be held in three cycles, the first of which would be open from April 1 to 8.

The second cycle will be conducted between May 1 and 24 and the third between July 1 and 25.

Admission in classes 6 and 7 will be processed online for those students promoted from classes 5 and 6, respectively.

However, out-of-school children will be physically registered at the nearest school. The age of these applicants must be between 10 and 13.

"They will be assessed for foundational literacy and numeracy before finalising their class placement," according to the DoE.

For students with disabilities, the government has announced an age relaxation of six months in the lower limit and four years in the upper limit that will be granted by schools heads.

If any errors are found, parents or guardians can delete the application and submit a fresh one before the registration deadline. An OTP-based verification system has been introduced for the deletion process.

Once an applicant is registered, their details will be visible to the cluster in-charge of the school nearest to their residence.

Applicants will be allotted to schools based on vacancy and available infrastructure through an online system. If no school is available within a cluster, the district education officer will allot a school in a nearby cluster, the DoE said.

If a child is not registered in any of the online cycles, parents or guardians may apply manually for admission in class 9 at the nearest school by August 5.

The final admission list will be displayed on August 11 and the last date for admission is August 31.

The DoE has also specified the age criteria for each class.

Applicants must be at least 10 years old but less than 12 as on March 31 to be eligible for admission in Class 6. The age range is 11 to 13 years for Class 7; 12 to 14 for Class 8; and 13 to 15 for Class 9.

"In cases of special circumstances such as the death of a parent, prolonged illness, or trauma affecting the student's studies, additional age relaxations may be granted by the department," the DoE said.

Parents or guardians seeking such exemptions must submit the relevant documents through the nearest school, which will then forward the request to the district authorities concerned for approval.

