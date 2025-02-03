Ayodhya (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Calling the Milkipur bypoll a direct contest between "people and administration", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said it is not just an election but a challenge.

Addressing a rally here on the last day of campaigning, Yadav also said Milkipur will send a strong message for the future of Uttar Pradesh politics.

Also Read | What Is Marginal Relief Under New Tax Regime Introduced in Budget 2025? How Is Marginal Relief in Income Tax Calculated? Understand Marginal Tax Relief Calculation With Examples.

He alleged that the BJP deliberately postponed the Milkipur bypoll, fearing a loss.

"This is not just an election, it is a challenge. The BJP knew that people of Milkipur would never abandon the Samajwadi Party, so they ensured the poll did not take place earlier.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Indian Oil Invites Applications for 456 Trade Apprentice and Other Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

"But those who run from elections will have to face the people's verdict," Yadav said while addressing the rally in support of party candidate Ajit Prasad.

The former chief minister accused the BJP government of engaging in divisive politics while failing to address real issues.

He also targeted the administration over the handling of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, alleging mismanagement and underreporting of casualties.

"They claim crores have taken a dip in the Maha Kumbh, but they are unable to provide the real count of those who lost their lives in the stampede.

"The chief minister says he wakes up at 3 am to monitor arrangements, but when the tragedy happened, where was he?" he asked.

Referring to the victory of SP's Awadhesh Prasad from the Faizabad seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said people of Ayodhya had already rejected communal politics.

"The BJP tried to create a communal atmosphere, but Ayodhya's voters stood with Samajwadis. Now, Milkipur will send another strong message for the future of Uttar Pradesh politics," he added.

The Milkipur bypoll is scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. The contest is primarily between the SP and the BJP, with both parties deploying senior leaders for campaigning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)