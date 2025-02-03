Mumbai, February 3: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates for 456 vacancies of Trade, Technician, and Graduate Apprentice positions. Candidates who are interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The last date to apply is February 13. It must be noted that applications submitted after February 13 will not be considered.

IOCL is aiming to fill 456 apprentice positions in technical and non-technical roles across several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. To apply for the Trade Apprentice post, the candidate must have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 108 AEE and Geophysicist Posts of ONGC Recruitment 2025 at ongcindia.com, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

On the other hand, an applicant must have a full-time three-year diploma in the relevant discipline to apply for Technician Apprentice. Similarly, a candidate must possess a full-time degree (BBA/BA/BCom/BSc) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks to apply for the Graduate Apprentice post. As per the official notification, applicants must be between 18 and 24 years old as of January 31, 2025.

The notification also said that age relaxation will apply to reserved category candidates as per government norms. Candidates will be selected for Apprentice posts based on merit and without any examination or interview. Candidates who are selected will undergo a 12-month apprenticeship training. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 34 Senior Superintending Engineer and Other Posts of IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2025 at iitk.ac.in, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

While interested and eligible applicants are advised to apply early, they can visit the official IOCL website for more details.

