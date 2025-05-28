Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) NSE Academy, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Institute of Management Accountants, USA, to advance management accounting education in India.

NAL and IMA will now jointly offer certifications and training programs focusing on modern skills for management accounting professionals, according to a statement.

As part of the workforce readiness and workforce development initiative of NSE Academy, this initiative aims to build a talent pipeline equipped with specialized knowledge in management accounting through globally-recognized IMA certifications, it added.

"This partnership aims to address the increasing talent demand and emerging career opportunities in the domain of finance and accounting, fulfilling the skills gap and providing top-tier education and certifications to organisations and universities in India.

"We continue to work in advancing our objective of cultivating talent for the future and enhancing India's expanding influence in the global economy," NSE Academy CEO Abhilash Misra added.

