New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has inked a pact with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for skilling students and enhancing employability in the area of capital markets, financial services and banking.

The two entities -- NSE Academy and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh -- have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, NSE said in a release on Monday.

Under the collaboration, NSE Academy is offering skill development courses in six specialised streams which is introduced by the state government under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The students have the flexibility of opting for the courses of their interest and all undergraduate students of commerce stream across the state are expected to benefit by this collaboration, the exchange said.

"NSE Academy is proud and honoured to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and contribute towards its vision of skill development and employability of students in the state," said Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy.

