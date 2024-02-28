New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has signed a pact with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd to set up a joint venture company to develop renewable energy parks in Maharashtra, a statement said on Wednesday.

The JV Company shall develop GW-scale RE park and projects in a phased manner, thereby realizing the green energy objectives of NTPC and the GOI's efforts towards energy transition, an NTPC statement said.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is a subsidiary of state-run power major NTPC. The fully owned subsidiary has been formed to take up Renewable Energy Parks and Projects including businesses in the area of Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage Technologies, and Round the Clock RE Power.

The NTPC Group has ambitious plans for 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032. Currently, it has 3.4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity and more than 22 GW under pipeline.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)