New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said its group installed capacity has reached 73,874 MW after its arm started commercial operations of a 50 MW wind energy unit.

"NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has on Nov 4 declared commercial operation of its first project of 50 MW Wind at Dayapar Project in Gujarat, taking the group installed capacity to 73,874 MW," a company statement said.

With this, the total Renewable Energy (RE) operational capacity of NTPC Group stands at 3,364 MW, it said.

This is also the first capacity in India declared commercial under the new IEGC code and GNA Regime.

The NTPC REL was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC on October 7, 2020 to accelerate NTPC's RE capacity addition.

Dayapar Wind is the first project of NTPC REL, and apart from this, there are 15 other RE projects under different stages of execution, totalling 6,210 MW, it stated.

Also, Dayapar Wind Complex, when fully commissioned, will add 450 MW to NTPC's existing 100 MW wind portfolio, it stated.

In addition to solar and wind capacity, NTPC REL is investing in green hydrogen technologies. Based on green hydrogen storage and microgrid principle, it is setting up a large capacity in Ladakh.

NGEL, another wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has commissioned RE capacity of 2,711 MW and is setting up two solar projects, including 40 MW Solar at Ayodhya, UP, and a hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh.

As part of long-term growth plan and sustainability, NTPC is targetting an RE capacity of 60 GW by 2032 and has a pipeline of 20 GW+ RE capacity.

