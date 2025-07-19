New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has signed an agreement with the Goa government to develop 300 MW of renewable projects in the state.

NTPC REL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for the development of 300 MW or more renewable energy projects with/without energy storage in the state.

The MoU was exchanged on July 18 between Gauresh Ashok Pilgaonkar, Managing Director (GEDA) and Pushpendra Tyagi, CFO (NTPC REL), in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other senior officials.

GEDA is a State Nodal Agency for the implementation of the Rooftop Solar Subsidy scheme in Goa.

