New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Metals start-up Runaya on Friday announced the inauguration of aluminium dross processing and refining unit at the Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The facility provides an end-to-end green and sustainable solution for recovery of aluminium from dross and processing residual waste to manufacture steel slag conditioners, the company said in a statement.

The facility was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Aluminium dross is a by-product of the aluminium smelting process and typically ends up in the landfill with no comprehensive solution for its disposal till now.

It is estimated that the world produces about 65 million tonnes of aluminium per annum currently, which results in about one million tonne of aluminium dross being produced every year. In India alone, this number stands at about 60,000 tonnes.

The plant, with a capacity to process 30,000 tonnes of aluminium dross per annum, comprehensively addresses a major challenge for the aluminium industry — handling, evacuation, processing and disposal of hazardous dross in an environment-friendly manner.

Runaya has implemented an innovative and sustainable model to eliminate waste and recover metal through a patented cutting-edge technology to process the mining waste and maximise metal recovery.

The depleted dross is further used to manufacture tailor-made steel slag conditioner briquettes, which have found wide acceptance in steel refining and helped the steel industry cut cost and improve productivity, thus contributing to the manufacture of more sustainable and 'greener' steel.

Patnaik said, "Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India and has enabled the growth of industries in the state."

The state government has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and smooth business environment for the investors in Odisha, he added.

"Through this pioneering technology, which ensures 100 per cent utilisation of waste, Runaya's new facility at Odisha is disrupting the resources industry — currently even the best practices in the industry can only process 50 per cent of waste.

"Runaya's breakthrough approach delivers significant positive impact for the mining and metals industry," Runaya co-founder and CEO Annanya Agarwal said. HRS hrs

