Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Five more government officials in Odisha were given compulsory retirement on Tuesday on grounds of inefficiency and corruption.

Such stringent actions have been taken against a total of 151 functionaries since 2019, an official said.

The persons against whom action was taken include a deputy superintendent of police(DSP), a police inspector, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, and two municipality executive officers, he said.

The persons were given compulsory retirement as part of the state government's zero tolerance to corruption policy, the official said.

Rabindra Kumar Sethi who was working as deputy superintendent at Kalahandi Investigative Units for Crime against Women(IUCAW) was caught red-handed by the anti-graft agency while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 bribe from a complainant following which he was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Former Tehsildar of Bonai in Sundargarh district, Sushil Kumar Kujura, had allegedly misappropriated MGNREA funds to the tune of Rs 24. 22 lakh during his tenure as the BDO of Dhenkanal Sadar block. He has been given compulsory retirement for corruption, dishonesty, and dereliction of duty, the official said.

Bangomunda police station IIC Binod Bihari Nayak was arrested on November 30, 2021, after Rs 5.87 lakh cash was seized from his vehicle and residential quarters by Vigilance officials.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the four-wheeler, from which Rs 2.6 lakh unaccounted cash was recovered, belonged to a person, who had five criminal cases registered against him at Sambalpur Sadar and Dhanupali police stations.

A former executive officer of Basudevpur Municipality in Bhadrak district, Tapas Ranjan Jena, has been ordered compulsory retirement on charges of dishonesty, dereliction of duty and financial irregularities.

Action was also taken against Bijay Krushna Nayak, the former executive officer of Karanjia NAC of Mayurbhanj district, for inefficiency, dereliction of duty, misconduct, illicit relations with women, disinterest in delivering public services, and violation of government guidelines.

