Baripada, December 23: A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by elephants in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred inside a forest near Chitrada under the Moroda Police Station area when three tribal persons were returning home and suddenly attacked by the elephants, a senior officer said.

Sambhua Bhakta died, while two others managed to escape from the spot, Moroda Police Station in-charge Padmalochan Panigrahi said. 30-Year-Old Man Attacked By Wild Elephant in Dhubri District of Assam, Viral Video Will Leave You SHOCKED!.

A herd of 14 wild elephants from Dalma sanctuary of Jharkhand had sneaked into the Rasgovindpur range under the Baripada forest division. His body was recovered this morning and sent for post-mortem examinations to the PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.

