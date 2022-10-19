Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) The Odisha government held a business summit with a few ambassadors of India in a bid to boost the state's presence in the global market, an official release said on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra met with Dinesh Patnaik and Manoj Mohapatra, the Indian ambassadors to Spain and Guatemala, respectively, at the State Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening, it said.

During the deliberations on the growth of industries in Odisha, Mohapatra expressed hope that the Indian missions would adequately present the state at international business forums.

"Odisha is emerging as a major industrial hub in eastern India. We have attracted investments in the mineral, metallurgy, chemicals, petrochemicals, textiles, apparel, food processing, IT and ITeS sectors," he said.

The chief secretary said with the involvement of the Indian missions in different countries, "we can increase our presence in the global market".

Representatives of various industry associations said the state could enhance export in textile design, pharmaceutical, vegetable, seafood, cashew, auto and steel sectors.

