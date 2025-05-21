New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) State-owned Oil India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent fall in net profit in the March quarter on lower oil and gas prices.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,591.48 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 compared with Rs 2,028.83 crore earning a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue was lower at Rs 6,182.79 crore than Rs 6,589.91 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Later in a statement, the company said it achieved the highest-ever combined oil and gas production of 6.71 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the 2024-25 fiscal year (FY25).

Crude oil production for the year ended March 31, 2025 increased 2.95 per cent to 3.458 million tonnes and the natural gas production rose 2.20 per cent to 3.252 billion cubic meters.

The company registered an increase of 10.13 per cent in net profit at Rs 6,114.19 crore for the fiscal year.

During FY25, the company achieved an increase of 123.07 per cent in its capex utilisation at Rs 8,467.33 crore.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share. This is in addition to 100 per cent dividend paid by the company by way of interim dividend during the year.

