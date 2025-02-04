New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Ola's Krutrim has launched Krutirm AI Lab with an initial investment of Rs 2,000 crore, which it plans to scale up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next year, the company said on Tuesday.

Krutrim claimed that it will be the country's first AI frontier research lab that will make AI research accessible, attract the best talent, and establish India as a global leader in open-source AI.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

"Krutrim announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore today (equity and debt) with a commitment of Rs 10,000 crore by next year. Krutrim also strengthens its global collaborations by announcing India's first GB200 cluster deployment, along with NVIDIA scheduled to go live by March 2025. Krutrim aims to build India's largest supercomputer in India by the end of the year," the company said in a statement.

Krutrim Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said his vision is to develop AI for India and make it better for Indian languages, data scarcity and cultural context.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"While we are behind global benchmarks, we have made good progress in the last one year. With Krutrim AI Lab, we hope that the entire Indian AI community collaborates to create a world-class Indian AI ecosystem," Aggarwal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)