New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) OpenAI, in partnership with IndiaAI Mission under the IT Ministry, on Thursday launched the OpenAI Academy India, marking the first international expansion of the ChatGPT-maker's education platform.

The initiative seeks to broaden access to AI education and tools, tapping into India's fast-growing developer community, digital infrastructure, and network of startups and innovators, the company said.

OpenAI and IndiaAI also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU), outlining their partnership goals.

OpenAI Academy India will support the IndiaAI Mission's FutureSkills pillar by expanding access to AI skills training for a wide range of learners. These include students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners.

It offers a combination of digital and in-person learning, tailored to India's needs and available in English and Hindi, with additional regional languages to follow.

OpenAI will collaborate with the IndiaAI Mission and contribute to the 'FutureSkills' pillar by integrating its educational content on the Future Skills platform.

Also, OpenAI will provide its educational content to be hosted on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, aimed at capacity building of government officials.

This content will initially be in English and Hindi and will later be expanded to four other regional languages.

OpenAI will conduct periodic webinars and in-person workshops delivered by its domain experts and partners in six cities.

It will also provide up to USD 1,00,000 worth of API credits to 50 IndiaAI Mission-approved fellows/startups.

OpenAI will also host hackathons in partnership with IndiaAI Mission, and the winners will be invited to travel internationally to an OpenAI Dev Day.

In addition, OpenAI will support the training of one million teachers in the use of Generative AI technology.

OpenAI will also conduct hackathons across seven states with a reach of about 25,000 students, a release said.

"This is a significant step towards advancing our shared goal of democratising access to knowledge and technology... We believe the latest AI frameworks and tools must be made widely accessible so that our startups, developers, and researchers can build faster, better, and at scale," IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on the initiative.

The launch of OpenAI Academy will strengthen India's AI Mission by enabling greater community learning, fostering innovation, and accelerating the development of locally relevant solutions, Vaishnaw added.

Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer, OpenAI, said India is one of the most dynamic countries in the world for AI development, with adoption and innovation accelerating at remarkable speed.

"We're proud to partner with IndiaAI to launch OpenAI Academy India and help more people gain the confidence and skills to use AI meaningfully in their work, communities, and lives," he said.

The platform includes free educational content through a Knowledge Hub of videos, tutorials, hands-on modules, expert-led workshops and virtual events, and peer-based learning groups that support collaboration and real-world application.

