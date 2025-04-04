New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Over 10,000 delegates from various countries are expected to attend the two-day homoeopathy conference to be held on April 10-11 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, according to the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH).

The World Homoeopathy Day 2025 is the biggest symposium for homoeopathy and aims to provide easy access to research advancements, their application and impact on well-being and industry perspectives, the CCRH under the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

"This symposium will cater not only to academia and research but also bring policymakers and industry experts on the same platform," CCRH Director General Subhash Kaushik said.

It will also feature the largest-ever exhibition of the homoeopathic industry and the largest national level competition on 'Live Materia Medica', Kaushik said.

NCH Chairperson-in-Charge Pinakin N Trivedi said India has emerged as a global ambassador of traditional medicine systems, and the government through the Ayush Ministry is strengthening India's healing hand.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) is ensuring standardised education and skill development, while the CCRH is steering efforts to support advanced research in homoeopathy and its practical application, Trivedi added.

