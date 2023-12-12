New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Paddy stubble burning incidents have come down by 54 per cent year-on-year across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, NCR-Uttar Pradesh and NCR-Rajasthan during September 15 and October 29, the government on Tuesday informed Parliament.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, "The active fire events due to rice residue burning are monitored using satellite remote sensing..."

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

This is being done following the "Standard Protocol for Estimation of Crop Residue Burning Fire Events using Satellite Data" by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory, Division of Agricultural Physics, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

Citing their report, the minister presented the paddy stubble burning events detected between September 15 and October 29 in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP’s Tribal Leader.

"For the period from 15th September to 29th October 2023, the total stubble burning incidents in Punjab, Haryana, NCR-Uttar Pradesh, NCR-Rajasthan and Delhi have come down to 6,391 numbers as compared to 11,461 numbers in 2021 and 13,964 number in 2022 as reported for the corresponding period," Munda said.

The percentage reduction in 2023 was 44.3 per cent and 54.2 per cent when compared to the corresponding period of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

On further steps taken by the government to control this problem, Munda said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), through statutory directions dated June 10, 2021, had provided a framework for the control/elimination of crop residue burning, based on which the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh prepare detailed and monitorable state-specific action plans.

The action plan includes proper implementation of in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw, IEC activities, effective monitoring/enforcement and prohibition of stubble burning.

Munda said the agriculture ministry is implementing the Crop Residue Management Scheme from 2018-19 in order to support the efforts of the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi to address air pollution and to subsidise machinery required for the management of crop residue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)