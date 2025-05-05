Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Monday that the central government should give a strong befitting reply to the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilot, while talking to the media in Udaipur, said that the Congress and the entire opposition have supported the central government on this matter.

When asked about the Pahalgam terror attack, Pilot said, "The central government knows what and how to take action. But I know this much that every citizen of India is eager that we take an effective action as soon as possible, so that Pakistan does not dare to give shelter to terrorism again."

He said, "Today 140 crore people of the country are united and want that Pakistan should get a befitting reply. Without losing time, the government should gather all its resources and take action. Because now it has been proved that Pakistan does not want peace in our country."

Pilot said, "I think the central government should give a befitting reply without wasting any time. The whole country is united and this is the only way to root out terrorism."

On the issue of caste census, Pilot said that the Congress wants the it to be done in a timely and transparent manner with scientific thinking.

