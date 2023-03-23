New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel on Thursday asked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to fill all vacancies in the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to enable it expedite investigations against erring companies.

In a report tabled in Parliament, the Standing Committee on Finance noted that 150 posts are lying vacant out of the sanctioned 238 posts.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Budget Envisaging Expenditure of Rs 45 Lakh Crore for FY 2023-24.

As per the report the ministry has claimed that the posts will be filled during the year.

"The Committee had earlier flagged that the Ministry's proposal of increasing the sanctioned strength in SFIO by 105 posts to 238 would only result in increasing vacancies going by their track-record," the report said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Launch New Non-profit Initiative SeVVA to Help People in Need.

Given that 87 investigation cases involving 762 companies are in progress, the panel recommended that the enhancement in budget is fully utilised towards filling up the vacancies in SFIO within the current financial year itself.

"The Committee hopes that during the next financial year, all 238 staff in the SFIO would be in position and the investigation cases would be cleared swiftly," the report said.

SFIO will be completing 20 years, which was set up through a resolution in July 2003.

The SFIO was accorded statutory status through the Companies Act, 2013 in the backdrop of major failures in non-banking financial institutions and stock market scams in July 2015.

The panel also observed that six years after the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the conduct of Resolution Professionals (RPs) is an impediment that has hindered the quality and sanctity of the Code as envisaged.

Out of the 6,523 complaints disposed against RPs, 535 investigations have been ordered and 166 show cause notices have been issued.

The report further said the ministry has informed that the RPs have been mandated by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to undergo continuing professional education on a regular basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)