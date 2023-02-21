Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the annual Adivasi Mela and Sanskrutika Ustav, 2023 here.

After inaugurating the biggest tribal exhibition on Monday evening, Patnaik visited the Art and Craft Sector of Adivasi Mela.

The mela aimed at propagating tribal art, culture and tradition of adivasi people and market their indigenous products at the fair. The event will continue till March 1, an official said.

A total of 121 stalls have been opened in the Adivasi Mela this year to display and sell authentic products. In the Adivasi Haat, various tribal and forest products are available for sale. Women SHG of ITDA and micro-projects are selling the products made by them.

Tribal women in 62 ITDA stalls are selling the products collected and produced by them, while 17 stalls of micro projects have been allotted to SHG women.

The forest produces like turmeric, millet, black gram, corn, Basmati rice, honey, broom stick and palua are available in the Adivasi mela in their raw forms.

Besides, TDCC (tribal development cooperative corporation), OFSDS (Orissa Forestry Sector Development Society), Mission Shakti, ORMAS (Odisha rural development and marketing society), Millet Mission, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Planning and Convergence Department have put up their products in 23 stalls.

In a bid to give the feel of tribal ambience to the visitors, 10 PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) houses have been constructed at the exhibition. These houses have thatched and tile roofs while the walls have been painted with tribal art.

The organizers have make provision of different cultural shows in the fair.

Nearly, 10 lakh people usually visit the annual Adivasi Mela. The stalls at the fair usually do business worth around Rs 5 crore, the official said.

