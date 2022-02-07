New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Shares of One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, recovered all the lost ground and settled in green on Monday.

In early trade, it had tumbled over 7 per cent after the company reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The stock declined 5.69 per cent to Rs 898.95 during the day on BSE. But, buying emerged at the counter and it settled at Rs 957.40, a gain of 0.44 per cent.

On NSE, the stock closed at Rs 957.55, a jump of 0.44 per cent after tumbling 7.55 per cent during the day to Rs 881.30.

The digital payments and financial services company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed with the BSE on Friday.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it had posted in the December 2020 quarter.

