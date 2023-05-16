New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Government headhunter PESB on Tuesday did not make any recommendation for the next chairman of India's largest oil company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), after interviewing 10 candidates including Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) managing director Arvind Kumar.

Kumar and nine others appeared for an interview before Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) on Tuesday.

After the interview, PESB in an order said, "The Board did not recommend any candidate and advised the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to take an appropriate course of further action including search-cum-selection committee or as deemed appropriate for the selection with the approval of the competent authority."

This is the second instance in recent months where PESB did not find a suitable candidate for the top job at blue chip oil companies. On June 3, 2021, it did not find anyone suitable from nine candidates, including two serving IAS officers, to head ONGC.

The ministry thereafter constituted a search-cum-selection panel and named Arun Kumar Singh, who had retired after attaining 60 years of age from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), to head ONGC. Singh wasn't eligible to apply in the first place but the changed rules made him eligible.

PESB on Tuesday interviewed 10 candidates to replace incumbent chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya who superannuates on attaining 60 years of age on August 31 this year.

Those interviewed include five executive directors of IOC, Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) director (finance) Manoj Kumar Dubey and NMDC Ltd director (finance) Amitava Mukherjee.

Two Indian Railway Services officers -- Yatendra Kumar and Ranjan Prakash Thakur -- were also interviewed, the PESB order showed.

IOC executive directors interviewed were Sandeep Jain, Anna Durai, Sailendra Kurumaddali, Sanjay Parashar and Gur Prasad.

No existing directors of IOC applied as most did not have the requisite two years of service left before retirement. Of the six directors, only director (marketing) Satish Kumar Vaduguri had a maximum tenure of 23 months before he retires in July 2025.

Director (research and development) S S V Ramakumar retires in July end of this year. A month before that director (pipelines) D S Nanaware retires while director (refineries) Sukla Mistry and director (planning and business development) Sujoy Choudhury superannuate in April 2024 and August 2024, respectively.

The posts of director (finance) and director (human resources) are vacant.

IOC refines crude oil into products like petrol, diesel, liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and aviation turbine fuels. It also makes petrochemicals and retails CNG.

Besides being the backbone of Indian fuel supplies, IOC is pivoting India's energy transition - the shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption -including oil, natural gas and coal, to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.

IOC owns and operates 10 oil refineries with a combined capacity of 80.6 million tonnes, making up for almost a third of India's 251.2 million tonnes of refining capacity. It also owns 36,285 petrol pumps out of 86,855 pumps in the country. Besides, it owns half of the nation's 25,386 LPG distributors. It runs 131 out of 283 aviation fuel stations in the country.

