New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Parminder Chopra is set to head Power Finance Corporation (PFC), with PESB recommending her name for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-owned non-banking financial institution.

Chopra currently serving as Director (Finance), will be the first woman CMD of the NBFC, under the Ministry of Power. She is also on the board of the company.

Also Read | Go First Airline Says Will Respond to DGCA Notice in Due Course.

In its notification dated May 8, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) said it has "recommended the name of Parminder Chopra for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation".

The official holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a qualified Cost Accountant. She has over 35 years of experience in the power sector, including work experience at NHPC and the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voter ID Card Lost? Here's a List of Alternative Documents You Can Use to Cast Your Vote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)