Mangaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) The government should take steps to ban organisations like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) as their activities posed a threat to the society, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) divisional secretary Deviprasad Shetty said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Shetty said the VHP will support any Muslim organisation that favours a ban on SDPI and PFI as the latter is a major threat.

He said it is highly objectionable that certain leaders and organisations are speaking against VD Savarkar who was a great freedom fighter who spent long years in prison.

Even Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah are insulting a great personality like Savarkar, he said.

Irrespective of religious or political affiliations, people should always remember with gratitude great leaders who fought for the country's independence, he added.

He said the PFI leaders who were creating unrest in Shivamogga over the portraits of Savarkar displayed by Hindu activists should be arrested on charges of sedition and sent to jail.

VHP Dakshina Kannada district president Gopal Kuthar and Bajrang Dal divisional convenor Bujanga Kulal were also present at the press meet.

