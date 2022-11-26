Sultanpur, Nov 26 (PTI) A 33-year-old man died when a motorcycle on which he was riding pillion dashed into a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Saturday.

Narendra Verma and another man were returning after attending a wedding on Friday night and were going to meet their relative, an officer said.

The rider lost control of the bike and it dashed into a vehicle in Motiganj area. Verma died, while the bike rider escaped unhurt, Gosaiganj police station inspector Raghavendra Rawat said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

