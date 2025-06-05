Latest News | Piplu Fair in Una to Get State-level Status, Announces Himachal Deputy CM

Una (HP), June 5 (PTI) The three-day district-level Piplu fair held in the Kutlehar area here will be accorded state-level status, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the fair, Agnihotri said the event will be organised in a grander form in the coming years while preserving its ancient traditions.

Also Read | Who Is Pinaki Misra? From Age to Family Background and Net Worth, Here's All About BJD Leader With Whom Mahua Moitra Reportedly Married.

He said the state government is committed to preserving traditional fairs by notifying and organising them in a planned manner every year.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised giving priority to local Himachali artists in cultural events, adding that district administrations have been directed to earmark at least one-third of cultural budgets for them.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Fraudulent Claimants Face Heat As Maharashtra Govt to Cross-Check Income Tax Data; Know Who Is Eligible for INR 1,500 Monthly Aid.

He said efforts are also being made to turn traditional fairs into platforms for interstate and international cultural exchange.

Agnihotri said 18 drinking water schemes worth crores of rupees are under construction in Una district. He added that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with a private firm to develop Andaroli as a centre for water sports, which will boost tourism and create self-employment opportunities for local youth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

M Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Express Grief">Bengaluru Stampede: Tragedy Claims 11 Lives During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations; PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Express Grief