New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal on Monday said the asset under management (AUM) of the NBFC firm is expected to cross Rs 1 lakh crore during the current financial year on the back of strong performance.

The consolidated AUM grew by 17 per cent to Rs 80,689 crore, exceeding the stated target of 15 per cent growth during FY25, Piramal said while addressing shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"With strong performance across our retail and wholesale businesses in FY2025, we are now well positioned to build upon the platform and leverage the investments that have been made. As our three-year transformation journey nears completion, we look ahead with optimism," he said.

In FY2026, he said, "we expect to further build on the momentum, growing our total AUM by about 25 per cent to exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, with growth AUM projected to rise about 30 per cent. Retail lending is expected to contribute 80–85 per cent of total AUM."

During the 2024-25, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd was renamed Piramal Finance Ltd. and converted from an NBFC-Housing Finance Company (HFC) to an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (ICC).

Piramal Finance is classified as an upper-layer NBFC and ranks among the top 10 private-sector NBFCs in India.

"We have received RBI approval for the merger of Piramal Enterprises and Piramal Finance. The NCLT process is underway and expected to conclude by around September 2025," he said.

During FY25, the NBFC had undertaken global borrowings programme, with a total raise of USD 815 million. Of this, USD 550 million was secured through social loans and sustainability-linked bonds. External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) now constitute 10 per cent of total borrowings, he said.

He further said, "Our growth business profits, coupled with monetisation of embedded value, are expected to drive robust earnings in FY2026. We currently estimate consolidated PAT of over Rs 1,300 crore in FY2026, up from Rs 485 crore in FY2025."

