Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed India's destiny and respect for the country has increased under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Highlighting that India's borders have been secured, Adityanath said global-level infrastructure, highways, railways, airports are being built in the country.

World-class medical institutions such as AIIMS and fertiliser factories are being constructed. For the convenience of the public, work is being done to connect every village with schemes for roads and drinking water, among others, he said.

Adityanath was addressing a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Sanjhai, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth Rs 6.47 crore, the government said in a statement.

He said people had to run from pillar to post for toilets, housing, ration, health care, roads and electricity when there was no BJP government at the Centre and in the state. In 2014, when the Narendra Modi government assumed charge, it began to treat the country's 140 crore people as a family and worked for their welfare with commitment and honesty.

As a result, Adityanath said people are answering Modi's call and continuously blessing the BJP, according to the statement.

The chief minister said the poor are now getting the benefits of schemes without any discrimination, as is the intention of the government.

Earlier, the ration mafia used to rob the poor. Due to corruption, the poor did not get ration while 80 crore people in the country and 15 crore in Uttar Pradesh today get free ration, he claimed.

Adityanath further said the poor died due to lack of health facilities during earlier regimes. Today, 50 crore people in the country and 10 crore in Uttar Pradesh are getting health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per year under Ayushman Bharat.

The poor did not have houses, survived in huts while today, four crore poor families in the country and 55 lakh in the state have got housing benefits, he said, according to the statement.

The chief minister also said the schemes of the Centre and the state government are becoming a factor of change in the lives of the poor.

"With such results, if we continue to move ahead with resolve, then, when India celebrates the centenary of its independence in 2047, we will be able to see India as a developed nation. An India which will not have poverty, illiteracy, chaos and insecurity but have the ability to lead the world. There will be happiness on the face of every citizen."

"There will be an India in which every Indian will feel proud and the world will follow it," he added.

Adityanath added that Modi launched the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in November keeping these resolutions in mind.

There was a time when the people of Gorakhpur could not imagine that there would be four-lane roads or an AIIMS in the district. This double-engine government has realised these dreams, Adityanath -- who represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for almost 20 years -- said.

Gorakhpur Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, MP Ravi Kishan and other leaders were present at the event.

