New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday launched 34 new products, including 12 customer-centric deposit schemes and 10 digital transformation products.

These innovative products were launched on the occasion of its 131st foundation day in the presence of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

Among the deposit products rolled out are schemes for salaried professionals, women, defence personnel, farmers, NRIs, senior citizens, pensioners, students and youth, PNB said in a statement.

The bank has also introduced a QR code-based customer feedback mechanism, a live-chat assistant "Pihu", and new internal banking functionalities for enhanced customer service, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Financial Services Secretary commended the bank for its innovative product offerings aimed at deepening financial inclusion and enhancing customer experience.

He also appreciated the bank's proactive initiatives in promoting cyber awareness among citizens, reinforcing its commitment to secure and responsible banking.

Earlier this week, PNB organised a Half Marathon in the city to create awareness about cybersecurity and ensure safety from cyber fraud.

Held under the theme 'Cyber Run - Empowering a Secure Digital India', it served as a platform to educate citizens on safe digital banking practices, highlighting PNB's efforts to promote cybersecurity through its digital channels and campaigns.

Expressing to all stakeholders, PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said, the bank's initiatives have supported the underprivileged, empowered citizens, educated the youth, increased farmers' income, and fostered entrepreneurship, all aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

As a customer-first bank, he said, "We are continuously refining our grievance redressal system, improving call center operations, and leveraging QR codes for effective customer feedback to enhance service quality."

PNB came into existence on April 12, 1895, as part of the Swedesi movement with its first branch in Lahore, now in Pakistan. A maiden dividend of 4 per cent was declared after only 7 months of operation.

Great freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai was the first to open an account with the bank which was housed in the building opposite the Arya Samaj Mandir in Anarkali in Lahore.

